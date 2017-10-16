Rupee spurts 25 paise to 64.68 vs USD

Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by another 25 paise to 64.68 against the US currency in early trade Monday at the interbank forex market on dollar selling by banks and exporters.

Stock markets opening with gains bolstered the rupee sentiment, a currency trader said.

However, the dollar's strength against other currencies overseas capped the gains, dealers said.

On Friday, the rupee had gained 15 paise to end at a fresh three-week high of 64.93 on easing macro worries coupled with record-setting domestic equities.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rallied 254.63 points

To hit all-time high of 32,687.32 while NSE Nifty scaled new peak of 10,242.45 in early trade.