Sensex cracks 448 points to below 32,000-mark on North Korea H-bomb threat

New Delhi: The BSE Sensex dropped over 400 points in afternoon trade Friday due to across the board sell-off led by realty, bank, financials and capital goods stocks after renewed threat of North Korea conducting another hydrogen bomb test.

The broader Nifty fell below 10,000-level to trade at 9,977.10.

North Korea said today it might test a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean after US President Donald Trump vowed to destroy the reclusive country, with leader Kim Jong Un promising to make a “mentally deranged” Trump pay dearly for his threats.

Meanwhile, the rupee fell to four-month low amid FII outflows on expectation of rate hike by the US Federal Reserve loomed investors sentiment.

The Sensex resumed lower 32,339.50 and hovered in a range of 32,342.81 and 31,919.47 before quoting at 31,980.81, down by 389.23 points, or 1.20 percent.

The broader Nifty fell by 144.80 points, or 1.43 percent to 9,977.10 after moving in range of 10,095.05 and 9,963.25.

Major losers were, Tata Steel 4.72 percent, L&T 3.45 percent, ICICI Bank 2.89 percent, SBI 2.53 percent, HeroMotoco 2.48 percent and Reliance Industries 2.32 percent.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,204.95 crore yesterday, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges. While, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 1,416.55 crore, as per provisional data.

In Asia, Tokyo stocks snapped a four-day winning streak today as investors cashed in on recent gains amid resurging worries over North Korea. The Nikkei 225 index lost 0.25 percent, or 51.03 points, to close at 20,296.45, while the broader Topix index also ended down 0.25 percent, or 4.13 points, at 1,664.61.

The US stocks declined yesterday as profit booking emerged after recent winning streak.