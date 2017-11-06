Sensex ends at new peak; Nifty slips from record high

New Delhi: The BSE benchmark Sensex on Monday ended at a new record high riding on more capital inflows amid recovery in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index firmed up to an all-time intra-day high of 33,848.42 on a flurry of buying, breaching its previous record of 33,733.71 hit on Friday. Finally, it closed at a fresh record of 33,731.19 by rising 45.63 points, or 0.14 percent. It broke previous closing record of 33,685.56 hit on November 3. The gauge had gained 112.34 points in the previous session.

The broader NSE Nifty, which climbed to an all-time high of 10,490.45 in the session, ended 0.01 percent lower at 10,451.80.

Tata Motors, which is due to report quarterly results on Thursday, surged as much as 4.5 percent during the session to a three-month high.