Sensex jumps over 240 points, Rupee opens 30 paise higher against US dollar

Rupee appreciated by 30 paise to 68.57 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday at the forex market on increased selling of the greenback by exporters and banks.

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices on Monday opened on a higher note with BSE Sensex opening over 240 points up while Nifty was also trading 62.55 points or 0.58 per cent higher. The Sensex touched a high of 35,931.09 points and a low of 35,833.58 points in the trade so far.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated by 30 paise to 68.57 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday at the forex market on increased selling of the greenback by exporters and banks.

Besides, the dollar's weakness against some currencies overseas after US jobs data showed slower-than-expected wages growth supported the rupee, forex dealers said.

On Friday, the rupee had gained 8 paise to end at 68.87 against the US currency, largely tracking gains in key Asian units amid weak dollar overseas.

