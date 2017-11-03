Sensex, Nifty stay the course, hit new peaks on fund inflows, PMI data

Mumbai: Stock benchmarks Sensex and Nifty on Friday scaled new all-time peaks, riding on more capital inflows and positive PMI data.

Earnings optimism among investors and positive global cues after appointment of a new US Federal Reserve chief helped the indices go higher.

The 30-share BSE index firmed up to an all-time intra-day high of 33,733.71 on a flurry of buying, breaching its previous record of 33,657.57 hit yesterday. Finally, it closed at a fresh record of 33,685.56 by rising 112.34 points, or 0.33 percent. It broke previous closing record of 33,600.27 hit on November 1.

Yesterday, the gauge had fallen from record by falling 27.05 points.

The Nifty touched a fresh high of 10,461.70 intra-day, breaking the earlier record of 10,453 reached yesterday.

The 50-share index ended up 28.70 points, or 0.28 percent, at a new peak of 10,452.50, surpassing its previous closing high of 10,440.50 hit on November 1.

For the second straight week, the Sensex rose, recording a significant gain of 528.34 points, or 1.59 percent. The Nifty was up 129.45 points, or 1.25 percent, during the week.