Sensex recaptures 32,000 mark on global rally; Nifty hovers above 10K

New Delhi: The market made a strong start on Wednesday as the benchmark Sensex reclaimed the 32,000-mark, mainly driven by domestic investors amid positive global cues.

Extending its rally, the 30-share index advanced 139.17 points, or 0.44 percent, to 32,063.58. The gauge had gained 332.38 points in the previous three sessions.

In the Sensex kitty, Bharti Airtel emerged as the top gainer, surging by 4.32 percent to Rs 400.65. Reliance Industries too rose 1.54 percent to Rs 856.35 ahead of its second quarter earnings later this week.

The 50-share Nifty gained 39.70 points, or 0.40 percent, at 10,056.65.

Uninterrupted buying by domestic financial institutions and widening of exposure by retail investors ahead of second quarter earnings season amid a firming trend in the Asian region steered the show, according to traders.

In Asia, the benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.22 percent, or 46.73 points, to 20,870.24 by the break, while the broader Topix index was up 0.05 percent, or 0.89 points, at 1,696.03.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3 percent to 22,830.68, about 55 points above the record set last week.

The broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent to 2,550.64, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.1 percent to 6,587.25.