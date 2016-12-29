close
Sensex recovers 39 points on F&O expiry

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 10:33
Mumbai: Taking cues from global markets the key Indian equity market indices showed a mixed and volatile trend at the opening of trade on Thursday.

Covering-up of pending short positions with today being this year's last session of the expiry in the derivatives segment supported the upside, traders said.

The BSE Sensex, which had shed 2.76 points in the previous session, recovered by 38.76 points, or 0.15 percent, at 26,249.44.

Oil and gas, IT, metal, PSU, healthcare, power, consumer durables and realty stocks were bright spots, giving sentiment a lift.

The NSE index Nifty was also trading higher by 13.85 points, or 0.17 percent, at 8,048.70.

Globally, Japan's Nikkei 225 was trading in red, down 0.99 per cent, Hang Seng up by 0.10 percent while South Korea's Kospi was also down by 0.04 percent. China's Shanghai Composite index was quoting in green, up by 0.03 percent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.56 percent lower yesterday.

 

First Published: Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 10:33
