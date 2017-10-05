close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sensex starts on a positive note, domestic buying builds

The BSE Sensex, which rose 174 points yesterday after the Reserve Bank decided to hold rates in line with expectations, had gained 512 points in the previous four sessions.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 10:27
Sensex starts on a positive note, domestic buying builds

Mumbai: The flagship Sensex got off the ground with gains on Thursday amid continuous buying by domestic institutional investors.

Asian cues remained positive, backed by overnight advance on Wall Street.

The 30-share index was up 77.58 points, or 0.24 percent, at 31,749.29. The drivers were realty, healthcare, auto, metal and capital goods indices.

The gauge, which rose 174 points yesterday after the Reserve Bank decided to hold rates in line with expectations, had gained 512 points in the previous four sessions.

The NSE Nifty today went up 10.20 points, or 0.10 percent, to 9,925.10.

Major gainers were M&M, Dr Reddy's, NTPC and Sun Pharma, rising by up to 1.57 percent.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares net Rs 584.88 crore while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) dumped equities of Rs 632.14 crore yesterday, showed provisional data.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.03 percent while financial markets in Hong Kong, China and South Korea are closed today for a holiday.

US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.09 percent higher yesterday.

TAGS

BSE SensexNSE NiftyIndia's stock marketBSENSERBI Monetary policy review

From Zee News

Rupee turns weaker by 9 paise to 65.10 against USD
Markets

Rupee turns weaker by 9 paise to 65.10 against USD

GM&#039;s self-driving cars involved in six accidents in September
International Business

GM's self-driving cars involved in six accidents in Se...

&#039;Oil shipment a significant milestone in India-US partnership&#039;
International Business

'Oil shipment a significant milestone in India-US part...

International Business

EU hammers Amazon, Apple over taxes

International Business

US services growth hits 12-year record in September

International Business

Wall Street climbs to fresh highs after Tillerson's co...

Cyrus Mistry seeks transfer of pleas against Tatas to Delhi bench
Companies

Cyrus Mistry seeks transfer of pleas against Tatas to Delhi...

Arun Jaitley urges states to cut VAT on petrol, diesel
Economy

Arun Jaitley urges states to cut VAT on petrol, diesel

RBI knives overall growth to 6.7% but says worst behind us
Economy

RBI knives overall growth to 6.7% but says worst behind us

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video