Sensex starts on a positive note, domestic buying builds

Mumbai: The flagship Sensex got off the ground with gains on Thursday amid continuous buying by domestic institutional investors.

Asian cues remained positive, backed by overnight advance on Wall Street.

The 30-share index was up 77.58 points, or 0.24 percent, at 31,749.29. The drivers were realty, healthcare, auto, metal and capital goods indices.

The gauge, which rose 174 points yesterday after the Reserve Bank decided to hold rates in line with expectations, had gained 512 points in the previous four sessions.

The NSE Nifty today went up 10.20 points, or 0.10 percent, to 9,925.10.

Major gainers were M&M, Dr Reddy's, NTPC and Sun Pharma, rising by up to 1.57 percent.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares net Rs 584.88 crore while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) dumped equities of Rs 632.14 crore yesterday, showed provisional data.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.03 percent while financial markets in Hong Kong, China and South Korea are closed today for a holiday.

US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.09 percent higher yesterday.