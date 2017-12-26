Sensex tops 34,000 for first time, Nifty crosses 10,500 in opening trade

New Delhi: Stock markets opened at record high on Tuesday amidst strong show of Oil and banking stocks.

The 30-share index crossed the 34,000-mark by jumping 65.07 points, or 0.19 percent, to 34,005.37 with support from all sectoral indices, driven by technology and oil and gas, with gains of up to 0.90 percent.

The NSE Nifty spurted 22.10 points, or 0.21 percent, to a new peak of 10.515.10.

Minutes into trading, Sensex was quoting at 33,974.72 points, up by 34.42 points, or 0.10 percent. Nifty was quoting at 10,502.70 points, up by 9.70 points or 0.09 percent.

Trading was closed on Monday for the Christmas holiday.

Last week, the key Indian equity indices rode the bulls for the third consecutive week and scaled new peaks as sentiments were boosted by the Gujarat election results, along with global cues and infusion of funds by domestic institutional investors (DIIs).

Meanwhile, Asian indices were mostly showing a mixed trend. Japan`s Nikkei 225 was trading in red, down by 0.16 percent while South Korea`s Kospi was up by 0.34 percent.

China`s Shanghai Composite index was also quoting in green, up by 0.18 percent.

Nasdaq and FTSE 100 remained closed on account of the Christmas celebrations.