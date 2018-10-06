हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
assembly elections 2018

Mizoram assembly election dates announced, voting on 28 November, result on December 11

Polling in Mizoram will be held simultaneously with Madhya Pradesh. 

Photo: Facebook/ECI

The 40-seat Mizoram Assembly will go to poll in a single phase on November 28 and the counting of votes will be held on December 11, Election Commissioner OP Rawat announced on Saturday. Polling in Mizoram will be held simultaneously with Madhya Pradesh. The Model Code of Conduct comes into force with immediate effect, Election Commissioner OP Rawat said. 

The last date for candidates to file nomination will be November 9 and scrutiny of nomination will be on November 12.

Along with Mizoram and Madhya Pradesh, EC also announced the dates for the upcoming elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. The elections in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases on 12 and 20th November while the other four states. Voting in Rajasthan and Telangana will be held in a single phase on December 7. The entire election exercise will end by December 15.

While the term of the Mizoram Assembly ends on December 15, the terms of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan assemblies are to end on January 5, 2019, January 7 and January 20 respectively. 

