Lenovo P2 with large 5,100mAh battery, ultra fast processor goes on sale tomorrow
New Delhi: Powerhouse battery, stunningly sharp display, ultra fast processor, are some of the key words Lenovo uses to describe P2, which goes on sale in India on Flipkart on January 11.
The phone sale begins at 12: 30 PM onwards, and will need no registration.
Tired of carrying a battery pack wherever you go? #LenovoP2 #Powerhouse with the longest lasting battery unveiling on 11th Jan 12:30pm. pic.twitter.com/eNNqHrE7ey
— Lenovo India (@Lenovo_in) January 9, 2017
Lenovo P2 is powered by a Snapdragon 625 SoC, and sports a 5.5-inch full HD display. RAM options include 3GB and 4GB, while storage is 32GB. In terms of camera, the P2 features a 13MP/5MP combo. A large, 5,100mAh battery will enable the user to keep the lights on.
P2 is lighter and slimmer with Super AMOLED screen and has a fingerprint sensor located on the front.
