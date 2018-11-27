हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai fire

Fire breaks out at Shastri Nagar slum in Mumbai's Bandra; rescue operations on

The blaze has been recognised as a Level-2 category fire.  

Fire breaks out at Shastri Nagar slum in Mumbai&#039;s Bandra; rescue operations on
Representational Image

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a slum at Shastri Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra on Tuesday. Fire tenders and ambulance are present at the spot. Rescue operations are currently underway.

No casualties have been reported. 

The blaze has been recognised as a Level-2 category fire. 

The Maharashtra government told the Assembly on Monday that there have been over 49,000 incidents of fire in Mumbai in the last one decade, killing more than 600 people.

Of the total fire incidents in 10 years, 3,151 were reported in slums, he said.

A massive fire in two pubs located in the Kamala Mills Compound here had claimed 14 lives on December 29, 2017. In another incident, 12 people were killed in a blaze at a snack shop in Saki Naka-Kurla area on December 18, 2018. 

With agency inputs

