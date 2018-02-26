Mumbai: Fire breaks out in chawl in Thane's Sainath Nagar, rescue ops underway

Mumbai: Fire broke out in a chawl in Thane's Sainath Nagar following an LPG cyclinder blast on Monday morning. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Three fire tenders are present at the spot and operations are currently underway.

Few huts were completely gutted.

The fire broke out after one Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder started leaking. Minutes later the cylinder exploded and the fire spread in 10 hutments in the chawl.

Initially, four fire tenders, one rescue vehicle and one water tanker were pressed at the spot.

On February 11, a major fire broke out at a scrap market near Maya Hotel in suburban Kurla in Mumbai Mumbai near Ghatkopar-Mankhurd link road on Sunday. No casualties were reported.

On December 29, a massive fire had broken out at Kamla Mills Compound in the Lower Parel locality of Mumbai killing 14 people and injuring another 30.