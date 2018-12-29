Year after Kamala Mills fire killed 14, another blaze breaks out near compound

Mumbai: A fire broke out in an under construction building near Kamala Mills compound on Saturday morning. Five fire tenders have reached the spot. No reports of casualties or injuries have emerged so far.

Last year, in the intervening night of December 28 and 29, 2017, a major blaze spread through the Kamala Mills Compound in 1 Above Pub and Mojo's Bistro pub situated in Lower Parel area of Mumbai. The incident resulted in the deaths of 14 people and left several injured.

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in an under construction building near Kamala Mills compound. 5 fire tenders at the spot pic.twitter.com/A7uM3LCEWh — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2018

Saturday's incident comes two days after a blaze killed five persons, including four senior citizens, in 16-storeyed Sargam Society, located near Ganesh Garden in suburban Tilak Nagar, Chembur.

Last week, 10 persons died and at least 175 injured after a massive fire engulfed the ESIC Kamgar Hospital in Mumbai's Andheri. Nearly 375 people, including patients and visitors, were in the five-floor hospital when the fire broke out.