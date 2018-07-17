हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai Rains

Mumbai rain live updates: Overcast sky gives way to heavy downpour

Traffic jams have begun building up in several parts of the city as a fresh bout of rain lashes Mumbai.

Photo: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas

Mumbai: An overcast Tuesday morning in the city made way for heavy downpour as most parts of Mumbai received heavy to very heavy rainfall. Many officer-goers found themselves drenched and contemplating the best ways to commute.

Here are the live and latest updates from Tuesday:

* Slow-moving road traffic on Western Express Highway, traffic jams being reported across parts of South Mumbai. Traffic on Eastern Freeway heading south is moving slow as well.

* Heavy downpour begins at 0930hrs in several parts of the city including Santa Cruz, Lower Parel and Bandra.

* Several parts of the city received light rainfall overnight. Tuesday morning saw some respite has the rain abated for a bit although ominous clouds continued to hover.

