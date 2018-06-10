हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai

Mumbai may receive only few spells of rainfall in next 48 hrs, predicts IMD

On Saturday, traffic in the financial capital was reduced to a crawl due to heavy downpour resulting in major roads getting submerged under water.

IANS photo

MUMBAI: After heavy showers lashed Mumbai, the Maximum City is likely to receive only a few spells of rainfall. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted that no increase in rainfall is expected in Mumbai in the next few days.

Dismissing the heavy rainfall warning, the Met department said that the Monsoon current has slightly weakened. "Mumbai is likely to receive only a few spells of rainfall and there is no increase in rainfall expected in the next few days. Monsoon current has slightly weakened and we have also removed heavy rainfall warning," the weatherman Ajay Kumar said.

Water-logging was reported from several parts of the city and while Saturday meant many offices were shut, many motorists found themselves wading through deep waters. Pedestrians were especially vulnerable as cars and bikes moved towards the side of the roads to avoid possibly submerged obstacles. Areas like Andheri, Dadar, Parel, Cuff Parade and Borivali are especially affected. Local trains were also running late.

Mumbai Police had on Friday taken to Twitter to issue an advisory for if and when cars get stuck in flooded streets.

Flooded streets is an annual occurrence in Mumbai each time monsoon hits the city. Despite civic authorities claiming to have de-silted drains, the lack of it becomes amply evident each year.

