Mumbai stampede: Will build new skywalk at Elphinstone station, says railways

A stampede at a railway station in Mumbai on Friday killed at least 15 people and injured over 30 others. While reports said that the cause of the stampede could be heavy rains there was no official confirmation on the cause of the incident.

A senior railway official who visited the site of the incident said that the exact cause of the stampede would be ascertained and action would be taken.

When asked by reporters about the lack of infrastructure, the official said that a skywalk would be constructed at the Elphinstone station, which witnesses heavy rush throughout the day.

He pointed that railways was already constructing foot overbridges and skywalks at several stations across Mumbai, and soon a new one would be built at Elphinstone station.

The footover bridge where the stampede occurred is a narrow one between Lower Parel and caters to thousands of commuters everyday.

Meanwhile, medical teams have reached the spot. Those injured have been rushed to KEM hospital.

KEM hospital helpline number: 022-24107000