close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» » »

Mumbai stampede: Will build new skywalk at Elphinstone station, says railways

﻿
Last Updated: Friday, September 29, 2017 - 12:31
Mumbai stampede: Will build new skywalk at Elphinstone station, says railways

A stampede at a railway station in Mumbai on Friday killed at least 15 people and injured over 30 others. While reports said that the cause of the stampede could be heavy rains there was no official confirmation on the cause of the incident.

A senior railway official who visited the site of the incident said that the exact cause of the stampede would be ascertained and action would be taken.

When asked by reporters about the lack of infrastructure, the official said that a skywalk would be constructed at the Elphinstone station, which witnesses heavy rush throughout the day.

He pointed that railways was already constructing foot overbridges and skywalks at several stations across Mumbai, and soon a new one would be built at Elphinstone station.

The footover bridge where the stampede occurred is a narrow one between Lower Parel and caters to thousands of commuters everyday.

Meanwhile, medical teams have reached the spot. Those injured have been rushed to KEM hospital.

KEM hospital helpline number: 022-24107000

TAGS

Mumbai stampedeMumbai railway station stampedeElphinstone station stampedeLower parel stampede

From Zee News

World

Shabaab Islamists attack Somali army base killing at least...

Launch of James Webb Space Telescope delayed by NASA
Space

Launch of James Webb Space Telescope delayed by NASA

World

Donald Trump, Angela Merkel discuss Iran's 'malig...

Internet penetration in rural India abysmal: Report
Technology

Internet penetration in rural India abysmal: Report

‘The bridge is collapsing’: Eyewitnesses recall Mumbai stampede horror
MumbaiIndia

‘The bridge is collapsing’: Eyewitnesses recall Mumbai stam...

Rajasthan

Bikaner gang-rape: Six arrested for kidnapping, raping Delh...

Researchers discover endangered plant species in China
Environment

Researchers discover endangered plant species in China

World

58 Syria government fighters killed in Islamic State attack...

Elon Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Space

Elon Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video