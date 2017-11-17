Padmavati row: Deepika Padukone's security tightened after 'Rs 5-crore offer' to behead actress

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Friday beefed up the security of actress Deepika Padukone who plays the titular role of Queen Padmavati in noted film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcomiing movie Padmavati in view of threats from the Shri Rajput Karni Sena (SRKS).

ANI today published pictures of the security cover given to the actress in view of the threats from the right-wing outfit, which is demanding a ban on Padmavati's release over what it calls ''the glaring distortion of historical facts'' by the makers of the movie.

A heavy posse of security men has been deployed outside the actress's residence as well as the office in Mumbai.

"The Mumbai Police have increased actor Deepika Padukone's security after the outfit issued the nose chopping threat," Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Deven Bharti was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Rajput Karni Sena had on Thursday warned of physical harm in case she did not refrain from "inciting public sentiments".

Karni Sena leader Mahipal Singh Makrana invoked the nose chopping of 'Surpanakha' in the epic Ramayana and said if the Bollywood film "Padmavati" was not banned and Padukone does not refrain from fanning sentiments with her provocative language, the Rajputs will not lag behind in acting.

Rs 5-crore offered for beheading Deepika, Bhansali

Following Shri Rajput Karni Sena's threat to Deepika Padukone, the Chatriya Samaj in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday announced a reward of Rs 5 crore to anyone beheading Padmavati's director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the actress.

Demanding a ban on Padmavati, Thakur Abhishek Som, an office-bearer of the Chatriya Samaj announced the reward. Deepika has played the titular role of Queen Padmavati in the movie.

Thakur Som, who is an active member of the Samajwadi Party, warned the Bollywood actress to leave the country or face beheading. He had also threatened the Director Sanjay to withdraw release of the controversial film or be ready to face the consequences.

"The role played by Deepika has hurt the sentiments of Rajput women. No Rajput woman dances in public. Director Sanjay has no knowledge of the history of Rajputs in the country. He has distorted historical facts and should be punished," stated Som.

Earlier in the day, the Union Home Ministry said that it will provide all help to the authorities to maintain law and order amid ongoing protests against the film.

Also, the Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha members had signed a letter in blood to be sent to the Central Board of Film Certification as a mark of protest.

The members of the unit have been asserting that the movie hurts the sentiments of the Rajputs and should not be allowed to be released. The film is slated for release on December 1.

The Karni Sena had called for 'Bharat Bandh' on December 1, which is slated as the release date of the film.