Bappi Lahiri's 'Pyaar Ka Test' from 'RunningShaadi.com' will make you tap your feet! - Watch

New Delhi: Legendary Bollywood singer Bappi Lahiri is once again all set to entice the new-age audience. This time, his latest track 'Pyaar Ka Test' from 'RunningShaadi.com' will do the magic. The song was recently released online and it is peppy enough to make you tap your feet.

"Groove on this amazing song by the legendary @thebappilahiri #pyaarkatest !! Bappi da ki Pappi," actor Amit Sadh tweeted.

'Pyaar Ka Test' has been penned by lyricist Manoj Yadav on the tunes of music directors Abhishek/Akshay. The quirky number has also been sung by vocalist Kalpana Patowary. Have a look:

The Amit Roy directorial has been produced by Shoojit Sircar, Ronnie Lahiri and Crouching Tiger. 'Runningshaadi.Com' is expected to release on February 3 this year. It features Taapsee Pannu, Arsh Bajwa and Brijendra Kala in prominent roles.