Bappi Lahiri's 'Pyaar Ka Test' from 'RunningShaadi.com' will make you tap your feet! - Watch
New Delhi: Legendary Bollywood singer Bappi Lahiri is once again all set to entice the new-age audience. This time, his latest track 'Pyaar Ka Test' from 'RunningShaadi.com' will do the magic. The song was recently released online and it is peppy enough to make you tap your feet.
"Groove on this amazing song by the legendary @thebappilahiri #pyaarkatest !! Bappi da ki Pappi," actor Amit Sadh tweeted.
'Pyaar Ka Test' has been penned by lyricist Manoj Yadav on the tunes of music directors Abhishek/Akshay. The quirky number has also been sung by vocalist Kalpana Patowary. Have a look:
Groove on this amazing song by the legendary @thebappilahiri #pyaarkatest !!
Bappi da ki Pappi
https://t.co/M800q0u0Ua
— Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) January 30, 2017
The Amit Roy directorial has been produced by Shoojit Sircar, Ronnie Lahiri and Crouching Tiger. 'Runningshaadi.Com' is expected to release on February 3 this year. It features Taapsee Pannu, Arsh Bajwa and Brijendra Kala in prominent roles.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Om Puri's 'Rambhajjan Zindabad' rejected by CBFC, claims maker
- Want to act opposite Shraddha Kapoor: 'Bigg Boss 10' winner Manveer Gurjar
- Bappi Lahiri's 'Pyaar Ka Test' from 'RunningShaadi.com' will make you tap your feet! - Watch
- Priyanka Chopra makes it to the list of '150 Most Fashionable Women Now'
- 'Padmavati' controversy: There is no objectionable sequence, Sanjay Leela Bhansali assures Rajput Sabha
- Moment of pride, celebration: Kailash Kher on Padma Shri honour
- Kangana Ranaut as Miss Julia in 'Mere Miyan Gaye England' song from 'Rangoon' is a must watch!
- Mika Singh's 'Dhingana' highlights Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' journey
- Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi's 'Go Pagal' song making video is a must watch!
- Akshay Kumar turns a 'Jolly good fellow' in this new promotional music video!