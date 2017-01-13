David Guetta's Mumbai concert cancelled – Here's why
New Delhi: Coming as a huge shocker to the music lovers, latest report confirms that French DJ David Guetta's has reportedly been called off in Mumbai. According to PTI, the Mumbai Police has refused the permission for the same.
Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had denied permission for the 'Sunburn Arena' event that was to be organised at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The organisers then shifted the venue to Reliance Jio Garden at BKC.
The 49-year-old DJ's concert in Bengaluru was cancelled on Thursday over concerns of law and order. The organisers cited "law and order situation" following the molestation incident during New Year's Eve as the reason.
Bengaluru was supposed to be Guetta's first stop on his four-city tour. He is slated to perform in Mumbai this evening, in Hyderabad on Saturday and in Delhi on Sunday.
Sunburn is one of India's biggest electronic dance music festivals, which is organising the Guetta charity concerts.
(With inputs from agencies)
