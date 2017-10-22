Dhinchak Pooja's Aafreen Fathima Bewafa Hai is breaking the internet—Watch

New Delhi: The pioneer of flop- pop, Dhinchak Pooja is the latest wild card entry in the Bigg Boss house.

And guess what, before she could enter the 'mad house', she dropped us yet another pop song that is sure to set the internet ablaze for next few days.

The 24-year-old 'singer' made her YouTube debut with the classic 'Selfie Maine Leli Aaj', a song that still gives us goosebumps!

Her new song 'Aafreen Fathima Bewafa Hai' has Pooja crooning about a girl who is a heartbreaker.

The song was released on Friday night and already has a over 2.93 lakh views and is going strong.

Watch the song right here-

Well, we are sure you still can't get over the melodies of the song but there's one thing we'd like to draw attention to. This time, the comments have been disabled and hence the viewers won't be able to share their opinions on the video.