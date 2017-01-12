Kangana Ranaut nails it in the ‘Bloody Hell’ video song from Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘Rangoon’

Mumbai: No wonder why Kangana Ranaut has three National Awards to her credit. The curly-haired beauty who has impressed us in the past will wow us again in ‘Bloody Hell’ video song from ‘Rangoon’.

Check out the song embedded below. It drops ample hints about the narrative in style.

Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, ‘Bloody Hell’ has been penned and composed by Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj respectively.

‘Rangoon’ directed by Vishal Bharadwaj is set the backdrop of the Second World War and India’s freedom movement against the British. It’s a gritty tale of romance between three protagonists – Ms Julia, a filmmaker(Saif Ali Khan) and Sergeant Nawab Malik (Shahid Kapoor).