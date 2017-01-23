close
Mika Singh's 'Dhingana' highlights Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' journey

By Raghav Jaitly | Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 - 19:10
New Delhi: After the success of 'Zaalima', 'Udi Udi Jaye' and 'Laila Main Laila', the filmmakers of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie 'Raees' have now released the latest song – 'Dhingana'. The video of this track highlights the journey of King Khan's 'Raees' character.

'Dhingana' has been sung b ace vocalist Mika Singh. It has been written by Mayur Puri on the tunes of Omgrown Music.

Have a look: 

'Raees' will be releasing on January 25 this year. It also features Pakistani sensation Mahira Khan and actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.

The movie will be clashing with Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil'. It is said to be the biggest Box Office clash of the on-going year so far.

First Published: Monday, January 23, 2017 - 19:10

