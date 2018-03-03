Nagaland Assembly election results 2018: NPF surges ahead of BJP-NDPP combine as more trends come in

The latest trends from Nagaland show the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) combine extending its lead on 27 seats while the Naga People's Front (NPF), which was ahead earlier, now leading on 24 seats. The Congress failed to open its account while others were leading on three seats.

Nagaland had witnessed a brisk turnout of 75 per cent, which was more than 90 per cent in 2013. Re-polling was conducted in 13 constituencies, including Tamlu, Peren, Kohima Town, Chizami, Phek, Meluri, Tizit, Pungro-Kiphire and Llongkhim-Chare. Around 73 per cent voter turnout was reported in the re-polling.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE RESULTS

If the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) combine wins the elections, the BJP would successfully manoeuvre itself back into power from one alliance to the next.

Former Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has already been declared the winner uncontested in the Northern Angami II constituency. His newly formed party, the NDPP, made a number of gains in the run-up to the polls, with a number of defections from the NPF. The BJP too managed to strengthen its profile by absorbing a number of independents and Congress leaders.