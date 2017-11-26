Narendra Modi's 'Chai pe Charcha' meets 'Mann Ki Baat' in poll-bound Gujarat - In pics

AHMEDABAD: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his 'Mann ki Baat', it was a barrage of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who had tea with the people while listening to the address in poll-bound Gujarat.

The event - 'Mann ki baat - chai ke saath' - was held at all 50,128 polling booths in 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat. It was announced by state BJP in-charge Bhupender Yadav on November 23 after a meme mocking PM Modi over his tea-seller background was tweeted by the Youth Congress.

The Twitter handle of the Youth Congress magazine "Yuva Desh" had kicked up a row with the tweet which was seen to be mocking Modi's humble past and English skills. The Youth Congress later removed and apologised for the tweet.

The event brings back memories of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections where Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar had said that Modi, a former tea-seller, could never become the prime minister. The BJP had then leveraged the remark to launch Modis 'chai pe charcha' sessions as part of its election campaign.

Here are glimpses of the 'Mann ki baat - Chai ke saath' event:

BJP National President Amit Shah attended the program in the Dariyapur constituency Dewanpur Assembly's Booth Number - 98.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at Booth Mahalakshmi temple in Surat West Assembly

Union Minister Smriti Irani at the Junagadh assembly booth number 58

BJP Delhi Pradesh President Jitu Vaghani at Bhavnagar West assembly booth number - 85

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel at booth number 22

Former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel at Vithad assembly booth number 116

National General Secretary Dr Anil Jain in Gandhinagar at ward number 4 of the Northern Legislative Assembly

Gujarat state in-charge G Danilimada at assembly booth number 107

National Organization Secretary Ramlal G at booth number 296

The event comes ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to the state on November 27 and November 29.