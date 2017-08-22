close
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 21:49
Former Manipur CM Rishang Keishing passes away; three-day mourning declared in state
ANI photo

Imphal: Former Manipur Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Rishang Keishing on Tuesday passed away due to multiple-organ failure at the age of 98 in the capital city. 

Following his demise, the Manipur government declared a three-day mourning in the state.

He was declared dead by the doctors at  Regional Institute of Medical Sciences hospital at Imphal at around 6:30 pm today.

On July 1 this year, Keishing was admitted to the hospital due to age-related health problems. 

A senior leader of the Congress party, Keishing served as Manipur CM for four times.

He was the last surviving member of India's first post-1947 Parliament.

His term at Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of Indian Parliament ended on April 9, 2014.

Keishing was born to Rungdi Keishing and Mungshingla Keishing in Bungpa Khunou, Ukhrul district of Manipur.

"I am deeply shocked & full of grief to hear news of demise of pabung Sh Rishang Keishing.Manipur lost a true son of http://soil.RIP," Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Congress party expressed its condolence on Keishing demise and tweeted, "Condole the passing of former CM of Manipur & Rajya Sabha MP Shri Rishang Keishing. Our prayers and thoughts with his family."

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee too offered its condolence on the former Manipur CM's death and tweeted, "Saddened at the passing of Rishang Keishing a long-serving CM of Manipur in the 1980s,former RS MP.Condolences to his family & wellwishers."

