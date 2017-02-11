Manipur: Phungzathang Tonsing quits Congress, joins National People's Party
PTI | Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 15:51
Pic courtsey: Twitter
Imphal: Phungzathang Tonsing, the veteran Congress leader who had resigned from the party, on Saturday joined the National People's Party (NPP).
In a reception function organised by NPP here, the National President of NPP Conrad K Sangma welcomed Phungzathang Tonsing.
Earlier yesterday, Tonsing had resigned from the party without showing any reason.
Tonsong was the president of MPCC and had been a minister in the Congress regime in Manipur for about 20 years but dropped from the present congress ministry in the recent past.
He was, however, given Congress party ticket by the AICC for the ensuing 11th Manipur Assembly Elections 2017.
First Published: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 14:44
