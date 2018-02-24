Meghalaya Assembly elections 2018: 44% increase in average assets of MLAs recontesting in 2018

There has been a growth of Rs. 3.41 crore or by 44%.in the average assets of MLAs re-contesting the Meghalaya Assembly elections in 2018, as per the affidavits analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

There are 57 MLAs who contested in 2013 and are trying fighting again in the Meghalaya assembly polls in 2018. In 2013, the average assets of the ones who recontested were Rs 7.07 crores, in 2018, the average assets of MLAs who are recontesting is Rs 11.19 crores.

Of the 57 leaders who are recontesting in 2018, Indian National Congress (INC) has the biggest share with 22 MLAs. Ten of National People's Party MLAs who tried their luck in 2013 are fighting the elections again in 2018. Seven United Democratic Party MLAs are recontesting, six independents, four MLAs from Hill State People's Democratic Party(HSPDP), four from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), two from Peoples Democratic Front and two from Meghalaya Nationalist Congress Party are recontesting in 2018.

As per the declaration, Diosstarness Jyndiang of HSPDP has seen a whopping 5174 per cent increase in his assets since 2013. Back then, he had declared assets worth Rs 40 thousand but during filing for this year, he stated that he has assets worth Rs 21 lakh. Independent MLA Michael T Sangma also saw 1160 per cent rise in his assets. In 2013, he had assets worth Rs 6 lakh and now, he is worth Rs 81 lakh. Congress MLA Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh also saw an increase of 1213 per cent in his assets rising from Rs 21 lakh in 2013 to Rs 2 crore in 2018.