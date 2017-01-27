Meghalaya Governor had `turned Raj Bhavan into Young Ladies Club' - Full story here

Shillong: Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan, who resigned on Thursday, was accused of "turning the Raj Bhavan into a Young Ladies Club".

On Wednesday, employees of the Raj Bhavan in Shillong sent a five-page letter signed by nearly 100 staffers to the Prime Minister's Office and the Rashtrapati Bhavan to demand recall of the Governor.

"We feel he is demeaning the position of the Head of the State. He is rude, arrogant, temperamental and untruthful. Above all, he has seriously compromised the dignity of the Raj Bhavan and unfortunately made it into a Young Ladies Club," the letter said.

"... we are not interested in his personal life. But when his activities hurt the decorum and prestige of the Raj Bhavan as well as the sentiments of the Raj Bhavan employees, who are very much attached to the Raj Bhavan, it becomes our concern," the letter added.

The employees further alleged that from the time Shanmuganathan, 68, took the charge, they were going through "severe humiliation, mental stress and torture".

A top official in the Prime Minister's Office told IANS on phone that Shanmuganathan “was asked to put in his papers to ensure a free and impartial probe into the charges against him.”

Earlier, an English daily report had quoted a woman as saying that the Governor made advances by "hugging and kissing her".

The woman was one of the seven candidates selected for an interview for the post of a Public Relation Officer at the Raj Bhavan.

"She was personally called by the Governor on December 8, who asked her to come and meet him at 7.00 pm, for which she came in good faith, only to be molested by him," the report said.

Shanmuganathan was sworn in as Meghalaya Governor on May 20, 2015.

