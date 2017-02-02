'Rule of Law' necessary for free and fair Manipur polls: TMC

Imphal: Concerned over the law and order situation in poll-bound Manipur, Manipur Pradesh Trinamool Congress Committee has said that establishment of "Rule of law" is the foremost necessity for holding free and fair elections scheduled on March 4 and March 8.

Senior Vice-President Th Inaocha Singh told PTI that the party is of the view that the current impasse of economic blockade "is very unfortunate" and said "both BJP and Congress are trying to take political mileage out of it".

Stating "both the parties should bear the responsibility for the hardship faced by the people," Inaocha said "time has come to teach a big lesson to both the major political parties".

The senior leader also highlighted the January 30 killing of two labourers as an instance of deteriorating law and order situation in the state, particularly the hill areas.

Questioning which is the right party to bring an end to the three-month long economic blockade imposed by United Naga Council (UNC) along the lifeline of the state, the party is of the view that "imposition of President's rule is the best option" to bring a solution to the blockade issue, Inaocha said.

On the scheduled February 3 tripartite talks, Inaocha said the talks "are not likely to be effective" as the demand of the UNC overlaps with the interest of other ethnic communities.

However, he said, he appreciates "all efforts to establish peace irrespective of ethnicity" but reasoned that the result should be acceptable for all stakeholders.

The Trinamool Congress recently received a setback after its former president Kim Gangte left the party and joined BJP last month.

Inaocha said that observer Samrat Tapadar of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) had recently visited the state to hand over the formal letter of appointing T Robindro as the President of the Trinamool Congress in Manipur.