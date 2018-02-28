Bijepur Bypolls Results 2018 Live Streaming: Catch the latest counting trends on Zee Kalinga

Bargarh: Biju Janata Dal or BJD candidate Ritu Sahu won the Bijepur Assembly elections, securing more than 1 lakh votes. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress trailed.

Watch the Live streaming of the Odisha byelection results of Bijepur Assembly Constituency on Zee Kalinga. Click Here

Bijepur bypoll results 2018 LIVE UPDATES

The seat witnessed a triangular contest between Odisha's ruling party Biju Janata Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress. A total of 13 candidates were in the fray.

A total of 21 rounds of counting was held.

The bypolls to Bijepur Assembly constituency were necessitated following the death of Congress MLA Subal Sahu.