10 medals assured for India at Asian Games boxing Test event

Jakarta: India were assured of a staggering 10 boxing medals at the Asian Games Test event here after three fought their way into the semifinals while seven others got byes into the last-four stage.

World youth champion Shashi Chopra (57kg), three-time King's Cup gold-medallist K Shyam Kumar (49kg) and Asian youth silver-medallist Ashish (64kg) advanced after contrasting wins.

Moving ahead with first-round byes were India Open gold-medallist Manish Kaushik (60kg), Ritu Grewal (51kg), Pavitra (60kg), Salman Shaikh Anwar (52kg), Etash Khan (56kg), Pawan Kumar (69kg), and Ashish Kumar (75kg).

Shashi notched up a comprehensive 5-0 triumph over Singapore's Nur Sabrina Binte, while Shyam Kumar clinched a close 3-2 triumph over Thailand's Samak Saehan.

Ashish defeated Japan's Daisuke Narimatsu, a 5-0 verdict.

The event will have a rest day on Tuesday before the semifinals take place on February 14.

Shashi will be up against local favourite Riza Pasuit, while Shyam will square off against Malaysian Muhammad Fuad.

Chinese Taipei's Chu-En Lai awaits Manish in the last-four stage, while Ashish will be up against Indonesia's Libertus Gha.