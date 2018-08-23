हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Asian Games 2018: How India performed on Day 5

Here's how the Indian contingent performed on the day 5 of the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.   

Asian Games 2018: How India performed on Day 5

Jakarta/Palembang: Following is the summary of Indian contingent's performance on the 5th day of competitions in the Asian Games 2018 in Indonesia.

SHOOTING

Men's double trap: Shardul Vihan (Silver), Ankur Mittal did not qualify for final
Women's double trap: Shreyasi Singh (6th) Varsha Varman (7th)

KABADDI

India lose to Iran 18-27 in semifinals

TENNIS

Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan enters men's doubles final, beating Japan's Shimbakuro S and Uesugi Kaito 4-6 6-3 10-8 
Ankita Raina loses in women's singles semifinals to Shuai Zhang 4-6, 6-7 (6), settling for bronze.
Prajnesh Gunneswaran beat Kwon Soonwoo of South Korea 6-7 (2 ), 6-4, 7-6 (8) to enter men's singles semifinals 

ROWING

Men's Singles Skulls Final: Dattu Bhokanal finishes sixth and last
Men's Doubles Sculls Final: Sawarn Singh and Om Prakash finish fourth 
Men's Pairs: Malkeet Singh and Gurinder Singh finish fourth
Men's Lightweight Four: India finish fourth

SQUASH

Saurav Ghosal beat Sri Lanka's Mohomed Ismail Mukthar Wakeel 11-2 11-2 11-1 in Men's Singles Round of 32
 Ghosal beat Pakistan's Aslam Tayeb 11-5 11-3 11-13 11-8 in Round of 16 
Harender Pal Sandhu beat Korea's Ko Youngjo 11-8 11-3 11-5 in Round of 32
Sandhu beat Philippines' Garcia Robert Andrew 11-4 2-11 12-10 15-13 in Round of 16.

Women's Singles Round of 16

Joshna Chinappa beat Aribado Jemyca of Philippines 11-2 11-8 12-10 and Dipika Pallikal Karthik beat Rohmah Yeni Seti of Indonesia 11-6 11-5 11-5.

BADMINTON (Round of 32)

Women's Singles: P V Sindhu beat Vu Thi Trang of Vietnam 21-10 12-21 23-21, Saina Nehwal beat Iran's Soraya Aghhajiagha 21-7 21-9 
Ashwini Ponappa and N Sikki Reddy beat Hong Kong's Ng Wing Yung and Yeung Nga Ting 21-16 21-15 in the round of 32
Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy beat Hong Kong's Yonny Chung and Chun Hei Tam 21-12 21-14 in men's doubles
Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy beat Mohd. Ajfan Rasheed and Mohd. Thoif Ahmed 21-10 21-8 in men's doubles
Rutaparna Panda and Arathi Sunil lose 11-21 6-21 to Thailand's Chayanti Chaladchalam and Phataimas Muenwong in women's doubles.
Ponappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy lose to Thailand's Dechapol Puavaranukroh 25-27 16-21 in mixed doubles

ARCHERY

Deepika Kumari bows out after 3-7 defeat to Chinese Taipei's Chien Ying Lei in preliminaries
Atanu Das loses to Indonesia's Riau Ega Agata Salsa Billa 3-7 in quarterfinal
Promila Daimary loses 2-6 to Mongolia's Urantungalag Bishindee in second round
Vishwas crashes out after losing pre-quarterfinal 1-7 to Kazakhstan's Ilfat Abdullin

SWIMMING

Srihari Natraj finishes sixth in final of 200m backstroke, Virdhawal Khade finishes last in the 50m butterfly

GOLF

Aadil Bedi shot bogey-free 69 to be placed tied second after the first round 

WEIGHTLIFTING

Ajay Singh finishes fifth, Sathish Sivalingam finishes 10th after getting injured in men's 77kg category

GYMNASTICS

Aruna Budda Reddy and Pranati Nayak finish seventh and eighth respectively in women's individual vault event final. 

