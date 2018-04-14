Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 10 Medals Tally, Gold Coast – live updates

GOLD COAST: Team India added a rich haul of 11 medals on Friday – Day 9 of the 21st Commonwealth Games in Australia's Gold Cost – which included 3 Gold, 4 Silver and 4 Bronze taking the total tally to 42. The Indian athletes are expected to continue their fantastic show on Saturday - Day 10 – of the mega sporting event here. India have also qualified in 12 gold-medal matches.

Australia, however, continues to dominate the tally with a maximum number of Gold medals (65), followed by England with 31 Gold, 34 Silver and 34 Bronze medals (99). With 17 Gold, 10 Silver and 12 Bronze, India are currently third in the overall ranking (42). Canada (14, 34, 26), South Africa (13, 10, 12) and New Zealand (10, 14, 12) are on the fourth, fifth and sixth positions respectively.

Here is the current medals tally on the Day 10 of the Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast:-

Commonwealth Games 2018: India’s schedule on Day 10 in Gold Coast

(Medals tally updated at 0600 IST on Day 10, April 14, 2018)

India's Medal Winners on Day 9

The gold rush began with a couple of gold early in the morning from the shooting ranges where Tejaswini Sawant grabbed the gold in the 50m rifle. Compatriot Anjum Moudgil took the silver in the same event. Later, India's Anish Bhanwala became the youngest shooter to win a gold in the 25m rapid fire pistol.

From the mat, India's wrestler Bajrang Punia got India it's 17th gold fighting it out in the 65kg category of freestyle wrestling. Though India were expecting more gold from wrestling but disappointment came in the form of Pooja Dhanda and Muasam Khatri who lost their respective finals to settle for silver medals in the women's 57kg category and the men's 97kg final. India's women's grappler Divya Kakran added another bronze from the 68 kg category bronze-medal bout.

From the boxing ring, India won three bronze. First, Naman Tanwar took the bronze after going down in the 91kg semifinal. Later, Hussamuddin Mohammed took bronze after getting beaten in the 56kg semifinal. In the end, experienced boxer Manoj Kumar too had an off day and could only get a bronze in the 69kg category.

Day 9 was capped off by another silver by the women's doubles Table Tennis team, who were beaten 3-0 in the final by Singapore.