Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 11 Medals Tally, Gold Coast – updates

It's the final day of the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast. Saina Nehwal has won the first Gold for India for the day after a nail-biter match defeating her compatriot PV Sindhu in the Badminton finals. India now stands strong at the third spot with 26 Gold, 17 Silver and 19 Bronze medals, an overall count of 62 medals. World no 1 Kidambi Srikanth will now also be up against Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei in the men's final. In the men's doubles final, Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will also vie for the gold. In Squash, Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa will also tag-team for the women's doubles gold. In Table Tennis, Achanta Sharath Kamal will fight for the bronze in the singles and it will another Indian face off as Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das take on Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra in the bronze medal match.

As of now, Australia leads the medal tally with 77 Gold and an overall number of 193 medals followed by England with 43 medals.

Here is the medal tally on Day 11:

Gold winners for India today:

Saina Nehwal: 2010 Delhi Games champion Saina and 2014 bronze medallist PV Sindhu fought for Gold at the CWG on Sunday. The two were engaged in a gruelling match, in which the senior player emerged victorious. While Saina won the Gold, Sindhu bagged the Silver medal for India