Commonwealth Games 2018 Live updates, Day 11, Gold Coast

15 April 2018, 05:36 AM
News from badminton
England's mixed doubles pair of Ellis/Smith have made a superb comeback here. From 7-13, they have taken it to 16-18. But the Adcocks pick an important here to reach 19. And this is match point now. And after a string of smashes, the husband and wife pair of Adcocks have defended their mixed doubles title. Win gold, Ellis/Smith take Silver after 2-1 defeat.
15 April 2018, 05:26 AM
Meanwhile cutting to the badminton court
An English mixed doubles final is underway. The Adcock couple is leading in the decider by 13-7. The Gold and Silver will be England's. Lets see if this couple can take home gold.
15 April 2018, 05:17 AM
Table Tennis
And India red are making it short and sweet. They are 7-3 already and just four points away from the bronze. It's 9-3 and it looks like a lacklustre performance from the India Blue. Match point now. That's it. The bronze goes to Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran as they demolish Mouma Das and Sharath Kamal 3-0. Good start for India as the medals tally reaches 60.
15 April 2018, 05:11 AM
Table Tennis
And India Red represented by Batra/Gnanasekaran have been cruising through the second game as they have notched up six points at the trot and the scoreline reads 6-0 in their favour. And India blue pull one back after seven points. But India Red are storming in this game as they are 10-2 now. And that's it. Batra/Gnanasekaran leading 2-0 in the bronze medal game.
15 April 2018, 05:06 AM
News from table tennis
The mixed doubles bronze medal match is underway between Achanta Sharath Kamal/Mouma Das and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra. It is the Indian face-off and it Gnanasekaran/Batra take the first game with a sweeping backhand. They win 11-6 and will have to win another two games to take the bronze.
15 April 2018, 04:58 AM
Very good morning to all our readers. We are at your service as we bring to you the live updates of the final day of the Games in Gold Coast. The most interesting and fighting games could be seen from the badminton court as Hyderabad shuttlers, Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu, will be taking on each other in the gold medal match of the women's singles. By the way, we must tell you that despite these girls practising at the same venue, their relationship has been 'Hi and Bye' types only. And whenever they take on each other, a fierce rivalry is seen on the court. Let's hope an interesting match is seen. Stay tuned as the duo take on each other in a few moments from now.