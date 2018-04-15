Commonwealth Games 2018 Live updates, Day 11, Gold Coast

Goodmorning and welcome to zeenews.com. On the final day of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. India will be competing in four gold medal matches and two bronze medal games. The sports in focus will be Badminton, Table Tennis and Squash. But the biggest game of Sunday could be the Indian face-off between Hyderabad girls Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu for the gold medal in the women's singles. Also world no 1 Kidambi Srikanth will be up against Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei in the men's final. In the men's doubles final. Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will also vie for the gold. In Squash, Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa will also tag-team for the women's doubles gold. In Table Tennis, Achanta Sharath Kamal will fight for the bronze in the singles and it will another Indian face off as Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das take on Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra in the bronze medal match.

India's current medals tally accounts to 59 medals with 25 gold. Click here for India's medal winners on Day 10.