Commonwealth Games 2018: Dipika-Joshna win silver in women's doubles squash

Gold Coast: Defending champions Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa bagged the silver in women's doubles squash at the 21st Commonwealth Games, after losing to New Zealand's Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy in Gold Coast on Sunday. The Indian duo lost 0-2 (9-11, 8-11) to the Kiwis in the pulsating 22-minute summit clash at the Oxenford Studios.

Joshna and Dipika, who lifted the gold in Glasgow, failed to match the intensity of their opponents in Sunday`s summit clash. After comfortably pocketing the opening game, the New Zealanders continued to dominate in the second as the Indian pair struggled to get back and eventually finish on the losing side.

Dipika and Joshna had on Saturday won in straight games 2-0 (11-10, 11-5) which had sealed their place in the final. The Indian duo had faced stiff competition in the opening game which saw the tide tilting either side before Dipika and Joshna edged past England`s Laura Massaro and Sarah-Jane Perry in 13 minutes.