Gaurav Solanki

Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast: Boxer Gaurav Solanki wins Gold in men's 52kg flyweight

Indian boxer Gaurav Solanki won the gold medal in the men's flyweight (52-kilogram) category at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia on Saturday.

Gold Coast: Indian boxer Gaurav Solanki won the gold medal in the men's flyweight (52-kilogram) category at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia on Saturday.

Solanki won a tough, fast-paced, tactical battle by a split 4:1 verdict against the impressive Brendan Irvine of Northern Ireland in the final.

Another Indian boxer Amit Panghal finished with the silver medal in the men's light flyweight (49-kilogram) category at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Saturday.

Amit lost 1:3 to England's Galai Yafai in the final.

Earlier, Star Indian boxer MC Mary Kom won Gold in the women's 48-kilogram category at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Gold Coast, Australia on Saturday.

Mary defeated Kristina O'Hara of Northern Ireland by a unanimous 5:0 verdict to take the title.

This was the first CWG Gold medal for the legendary Manipuri boxer. 

