Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast: Dipika Pallikal-Joshna Chinappa reach Squash women's doubles semi-finals

Gold Coast: India's Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa entered the semi-finals of women's doubles squash competitions at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Australia's Gold Coast on Friday.

The experienced Indian duo registered a fantastic come-from-behind 2-1 (7-11, 11-5, 11-9) win over Canada's Samantha Cornett and Nikki Todd in the quarter-final at the Oxenford Studios here.

The opening game witness a complete domination from the Canadian pair, which saw them pocketing the affair in just nine minutes.

Dipika and Joshna came back strongly and didn't allow the opponents any room to get back in the second game that lasted for 16 minutes.

The Indians continued their domination in the third game as well, comfortably pocketing it in 11 minutes.

In the semi-finals on Saturday, Dipika and Joshna will be up against English pair of Laura Massaro and Sarah-Jane Perry.