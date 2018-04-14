Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast: Manika Batra storms into Table Tennis women's singles final

Gold Coast: India's Manika Batra came through in a tight encounter to make her way through to the final of women's singles table tennis competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Australia's Gold Coast on Saturday.

Manika defeated Tianwei Feng of Singapore 4-3 (12-10, 5-11, 11-8, 5-11, 5-11, 11-9, 13-11) in a topsy-turvy encounter.

The Indian led two games to one before losing two games on the trot and trail the contest 2-3.

Manika, however, managed to bounce back strongly in the final two games to clinch the nail-biting contest at the end.

In the final later on Saturday, Manika will take on another Singaporean Mengyu Yu, who defeated Canada's Mo Zhang 4-1 (11-7, 11-8, 9-11, 11-8, 11-5) in the other semi-final.

Mo Zhang and Tianwei Feng will now battle it out for the bronze medal, also on Saturday.