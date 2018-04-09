Commonwealth Games 2018: Indian weightlifter Pardeep Singh wins silver after a close contest

On Day 5 of Commonwealth Games, Indian weightlifter Pardeep Singh won India's first medal – a silver in the men's 105 kg event. In a close contest with Samoa's Sanele Mao, Singh almost got the gold but settled for the silver.

Singh, the reigning Commonwealth Championships gold-medallist, lifted a total of 352kg (152kg+200kg) to claim the second spot after an exciting showdown with Mao, which had the packed arena on its feet.

The 23-year-old went started with an unsuccessful attempt of 148 kg. In the second attempt, he gained some ground, successfully lifting the weight. He sat comfortably in the second position with the third attempt of 152 kg – four kilos above his previous two. Finally, in clean and jerk, he lifted 200 kg – four kilos over his personal best of 196 kg.

His next attempt of 209 kg was initially given successful but was eventually overruled. His last attempt of 211 kg, going for gold, though spirited, was unsuccessful in the end.

Later, India finished 1 and 3 in men's 10m air pistol event, with Jitu Rai winning gold and Om Prakash a bronze medal. India's medals tally currently reads 8 gold, 3 silver, 4 bronze.

