Commonwealth Games 2018 updates, Day 5, Gold Coast

9 April 2018, 18:04 PM India had a great day today at the 2018 Commonwealth Games by winning three gold, two silver and two bronze, taking their overall medal tally to 19 behind leaders Australia and England. That's it from us. Don't forget to join us tomorrow. Goodbye for now.

9 April 2018, 18:00 PM Lastly, India's Loganathan Suriya finished 13th in the women's 10,000m final. She clocked her personal best at 32:23.56. Uganda's Stella CHESANG (31:45.30), Kenya's Stacy NDIWA (31:46.36) and another Uganda athlete Mercyline CHELANGAT (31:48.41) win gold, silver and bronze respectively.

9 April 2018, 17:38 PM South African Akani Simbine upsets Yohan Blake to win the 100m dash in 10.03s. Another South African Henricho BRUINTJIES takes the second spot in 10.17s. Jamaican Blake takes the bronze in 10.19s.

9 April 2018, 17:30 PM Remember men's 100m dash is going to start at 5.45 pm IST. Stay tuned. Jamaican powerhouse Yohan Blake is participating in the event. All eyes will definitely be on him. The legendary Usain Bolt is expected to be in the stands to cheer for his training partner from Jamaica.

9 April 2018, 17:19 PM 100m women's final is going to start in a while. It gets underway. Trinidad and Tobago's Michelle Lee wins gold in 11.14s. Silver and bronze went to another Caribbean island - Jamaica. Christania WILLIAMS (11.21) and Gayon Evans (11.22) take silver and bronze respectively.

9 April 2018, 17:01 PM 10th gold medal for India. Saina Nehwal wins the third game 21-9 against Malaysian Soniiya Cheah as India win gold in the mixed team badminton event. After a little hiccup in the last game, Saina played like a champion and secured a 3-1 win in the rubber for India.

9 April 2018, 16:59 PM Saina Nehwal is leading 11-9 in the deciding game against Malaysia's Soniiya Cheah.

9 April 2018, 16:55 PM Meanwhile, India's Tejinder Singh has finished 8th in the men's shotput final after recording 19.42m as his best in six attempts.

9 April 2018, 16:51 PM A gripping encounter is going on between India's Saina Nehwal and Malaysia's Soniiya Cheah. It's 5-5 in the third game. Remember if she wins this game, the gold medal will be India's. If not, the mixed team gold medal rubber will head into the fifth encounter.

9 April 2018, 16:45 PM Saina Nehwal loses the second game 21-19 against Malaysian Soniiya Cheah. It's 1-1 now.

9 April 2018, 16:40 PM Saina Nehwal makes a comeback, it's 17-17 now in the second game.

9 April 2018, 16:37 PM Saina Nehwal is now trailing 13-15 against her Malaysian opponent in the second game.

9 April 2018, 16:30 PM Saina Nehwal is currently leading 11-10 against Malaysian Soniia CHEAH in the second game. She has already won the first game, meaning a win in this game will take India's gold medal tally to 10.

9 April 2018, 16:17 PM Saina Nehwal wins the first game 21-11 against her Malaysian opponent in the fourth match of the badminton mixed team gold medal rubber. Come on Saina, win one more game and bring India glory.

9 April 2018, 16:14 PM Bad news for India. Gurdeep Singh misses out on a medal in +105kg men's weightlifting event. He started well by lifting 175kg in Snatch but could only lift 207kg in Clean and Jerk.

9 April 2018, 16:00 PM Meanwhile, Saina Nehwal is currently playing Soniia CHEAH in the badminton mixed team gold medal rubber. India are leading 2-1 and if she wins this match, she will take India's gold medal tally to 10.

9 April 2018, 15:46 PM India win 9th gold by beating Nigeria 3-0 in men's team table tennis gold medal rubber. Sathiyan GNANASEKARAN and Harmeet DESAI win third match 11-8 11-5 11-3 to seal the deal for India. India's Muhammed Anas Yahiya, meanwhile, has won his semifinal to reach men's 400m final. He clocked 45.44 to top Semifinal 3.

9 April 2018, 15:40 PM India win the first game of the third match in the men's team table tennis gold medal rubber 11-8. Remember if they win this match, they will seal India's ninth gold in CWG 2018. All eyes are on

Harmeet DESAI and Sathiyan GNANASEKARAN.

9 April 2018, 15:33 PM As far +105kg weightlifting is concerned, Gurdeep Singh appears a big medal contender after lifting 175kg in Snatch. Samoan Lauititi LUI is the only other player to have done that in Snatch.

9 April 2018, 15:31 PM Sathiyan GNANASEKARAN makes a fantastic comeback and wins the next three games to take the encounter. India are now 2-0 ahead in the men's team gold medal table tennis match against Nigeria.

9 April 2018, 15:28 PM Meanwhile in badminton, Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lose the first game in the third match of the badminton mixed team gold medal rubber against Malaysia.

9 April 2018, 15:23 PM India's Sathiyan GNANASEKARAN loses the first game against Segun TORIOLA 12-10 in the men's team gold medal table tennis match.

9 April 2018, 15:08 PM All eyes are on Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. If they win this mixed team badminton match, the gold medal will be India's.

9 April 2018, 15:05 PM Achanta Sharath Kamal wins Match 1 of the men's team TT final against Nigeria's Abiodun Bode 4-11, 11-5, 11-4, 11-9 to give India 1-0 lead.

9 April 2018, 15:02 PM India take 2-0 lead in the Mixed Team #Badminton Final as Kidambi Srikkanth stuns Malaysian legend Lee Chong Weig 21-16, 21-14. The Indians now need just one more win to claim a historic CWG gold.

9 April 2018, 14:53 PM Achanta Sharath Kamal is up 2-1 in the first match of the Men's Team TT final where India is playing Nigeria for gold.

9 April 2018, 14:49 PM Mixed Team Badminton Final - India vs Malaysia (Match 2: Kidambi Srikkanth vs Lee Chong Wei in men's singles) After winning Game 1, Kidambi leads 11-5 at the break in Game 2. India lead the tie 1-0 after winning the first mixed-doubles match.

9 April 2018, 14:42 PM Men's Team Table Tennis Final is also underway. Achanta Sharath Kamal lost first game to Nigeria's Bode Abiodun 4-11 but comes back to win the second 11-5 and level Match 1 of the tie.

9 April 2018, 14:37 PM Mixed Team Badminton Final - India vs Malaysia (Match 2: Kidambi Srikkanth vs Lee Chong Wei in men's singles) Kidambi stuns the Malaysian legend to win the first game 21-16. India lead the tie 1-0 having won the mixed-doubles match.

9 April 2018, 14:27 PM Mixed Team Badminton Final - India vs Malaysia (Match 2: Kidambi Srikkanth vs Lee Chong Wei in men's singles) Kidambi living up to his reputation, though he has never beaten Lee Chong before. The Indian leads 11-8 at the breather in Game 1.

9 April 2018, 14:07 PM Mixed Team Badminton Final - India vs Malaysia (Match 1: Satwik-Ashwini vs Peng-Liu in mixed doubles) India hold nerves with some exemplary net play by both Ashwini and Satwik to win third game and the match 21-14, 15-21, 21-15 to take a 1-0 lead in the tie.

9 April 2018, 13:57 PM Mixed Team Badminton Final - India vs Malaysia (Match 1: Satwik-Ashwini vs Peng-Liu in mixed doubles) Peng-Lui leading by four points, 11-7, at the lemon break in third game.

9 April 2018, 13:39 PM Mixed Team Badminton Final - India vs Malaysia (Match 1: Satwik-Ashwini vs Peng-Liu in mixed doubles) The Malaysian duo makes a strong statement, especially through Peng's smashes, with a 21-15 victory in Game 2 - which levels the match at 1-all.

9 April 2018, 13:30 PM Mixed Team Badminton Final - India vs Malaysia (Match 1: Satwik-Ashwini vs Peng-Liu in mixed doubles) Malaysia doing to India in Game 2 what India did to them in Game 1. Be aggressive, stay aggressive. The Indians, as a result, trail 7-11 at the break after winning the first game 21-14.

9 April 2018, 13:17 PM Mixed Team Badminton Final - India vs Malaysia (Match 1: Satwik-Ashwini vs Peng-Liu in mixed doubles) India win the first game 21-14 and looking more in sync compared to their Malaysian opponents.

9 April 2018, 13:07 PM Mixed Team Badminton Final - India vs Malaysia (Match 1: Satwik-Ashwini vs Peng-Liu in mixed doubles) At the breather in Game 1, the aggressive Indian pair leads 11-7.

9 April 2018, 13:04 PM Mixed Team Badminton Final - India vs Malaysia (Match 1: Satwik-Ashwini vs Peng-Liu in mixed doubles) India take a slender 6-3 lead against the Malaysian pair.

9 April 2018, 13:02 PM Ready for a humdinger of a final between India and Malaysia for the Mixed Team Gold Medal. Beginning with the mixed team match. In a best-of-five-matches tie, the team that wins three matches first goes on to win gold.

9 April 2018, 12:47 PM Order of Play in Badminton Mixed Team Final between India and Malaysia (begins 1 pm IST) Match 1: Mixed Doubles

Satwik Rankireddy & Ashwini Ponnappa vs Peng Soon Chan and Liu Ying Goh Match 2: Men's Singles

Kidambi Srikanth vs Lee Chong Wei Match 3: Men's Doubles

Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty vs V Shem Goh and Wee Kiong Tan Match 4: Women's Singles

Saina Nehwal vs Soniia Cheah Match 5: Women's Doubles

N Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa vs Vivian Hoo and Mei Kuan Chow

9 April 2018, 12:21 PM UPDATE India will face Nigeria in the Men's Team Table Tennis Final at 1400 IST. The Nigerians, who are the bronze medallists from the last CWG at Glasgow in 2014, upset England in second semifinal.

9 April 2018, 11:46 AM Men's Skeet Final: Shooter Smit Singh bows out of medals race after being eliminated. That ends India's shooting action from the day.

9 April 2018, 11:37 AM India's Smith Singh is competing in a tough field in the Men's Skeet Final. In sixth position currently among six shooters in the fray. In a high quality field Smit has dropped 3. Not looking good — Digvijay Singh Deo (@DiggySinghDeo) April 9, 2018

9 April 2018, 11:16 AM Women's 90kg Weightlifting: Lalchhanhimi bows out of the race to podium after ber best-registered Clean and Jerk lift of 109kg gave her a combined total lift of 194kg. Not good enough to stay in the top three bracket.

9 April 2018, 11:01 AM More medals up for grabs for India in the day: First up it will be Smit Singh in Men's Skeet shooting final - 11:15 a.m. Then India vs Malaysia in Badminton Mixed Team Final - 1 p.m. Followed by Men's Team Table Tennis Final at 2 p.m.



9 April 2018, 10:32 AM Women's 90kg Weightlifting: Lalchhanhimi is pushed to rock bottom with her best of 85 kg in Snatch being the lowest.

9 April 2018, 10:01 AM Women's 90+ Weightlifting: Purnima Pandey lifts 94kg in her third Snatch attempt as her best heading into the Clean & Jerk round later.

9 April 2018, 09:57 AM Weightlifting Women's +90kg: Purnima Pandey lifts 89kg in her second Snatch attempt. Women's 90kg: Lalchhanhimi fails to lift 89kg in her last two Snatch attempts. So her registered Snatch weight remains her first successful attempt, which was 85kg.