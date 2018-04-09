Commonwealth Games 2018: India's medal winners on Day 5

New Delhi: India capped another brilliant day at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast as the country added a rich haul of seven medals on Day 5. Monday saw India adding 3 gold, 2 silver and as many bronze to their tally. At the end of Day 5, India had accumulated 19 medals to their name.

India's gold rush was started by shooter Jitu Rai who won the yellow metal in 10m air pistol event. In the same event, the bronze was captured by another India Om Prakash. Later, in the women's 10m air rifle, India finished 2nd and 3rd as Mehuli Ghosh won silver while Apurvi Chandela won the bronze.

Then as the focus got shifted to the weightlifting arena, India added another medal, though silver this time through Pardeep Singh in the 105 kg category.

Later, India's men's team in table tennis thrashed Nigeria 3-0 in the final to get India's its ninth gold medal. India began their final by sending one of the most experienced contenders Achanta Sharath Kamal, who was surprised in the first game by Bode Abiodun. He stunned Kamal 4-11. The Indian then pulled up and showed what he was capable of. The tables were turned on the Nigerian and he too experienced a similar treatment, getting thrashed 11-5, 11-4 and 11-9 to lose the first match.

The Indians might have given some consolation in the singles tie but there was certainly no let up in the doubles. Both Desai and Gnanasekaran gelled well and won the tie 3-0 to confirm India's ninth gold.

In the evening, India's badminton team won gold to take the country's count to ten in the competition beating Malaysia 3-1. Though there were tough moments in the fourth match including Saina Nehwal and Sonia Cheah, the Indian came back strongly and won the fourth match convincingly to help India bring home the laurels. India also had a score to settle against the same opponents, who in 2010 have taken the gold at the Delhi Games.