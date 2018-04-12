Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 8 Medals Tally, Gold Coast – live updates

GOLD COAST: Here is the current medal count on the Day 8 of the 21st edition of the 2018 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Australia's Gold Coast on Thursday. Wrestler Rahul Aware on Thursday bagged 13th Gold for India, taking the country's total medal count to 27. Rahul Aware defeated Canada's Steven Takahashi 15-7 in men's freestyle 57kg wrestling competition. Earlier, Babita Kumari settled for a Silver in women's 53-kilogram wrestling competition. Shooter Tejaswini Sawant too won a Silver medal in Women's 50m Rifle Prone event. Australia, however, continues to dominate the tally with 58 Gold, 43 Silver and 45 Bronze medals (146), followed by England with 26 Gold, 31 Silver and 21 Bronze medals (78). With 13 Gold, 6 Silver and 8 Bronze so far, India are currently third in the overall ranking (27). All eyes are now on the women's hockey team that takes on mighty Australia in the semifinal.

On Wednesday, Shreyasi Singh bagged a Gold - India's 12th overall - in the women's double trap event at 21st edition of the 2018 Commonwealth Games here. Earlier, shooter Om Prakash finished third to settle for a bronze medal in men's 50m Pistol event. Shooter Ankur Mittal too clinched a Bronze in the Men's Double Trap event taking India's total tally to 24. New Zealand (10, 12, 8), South Africa (10, 7, 11) and Canada (9, 22, 18) are on the fourth, fifth and sixth positions respectively. Though they have won more medals, their Gold count is less than India.

Tap here for latest updates on the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Here is the current medals tally on the Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast:-

(Medals tally updated at 1330 IST on Day 8, April 11, 2018)

Indian Medal Winners on Day 7

Ankur Mittal

Indian shooter Ankur Mittal earned a Bronze medal in the men's Double Trap event at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Australia's Gold Coast on Wednesday. Ankur scored 53 points to finish 10 points ahead of compatriot Ashab Mohammed. With Ankur clinching a Bronze, India's tally currently stands at 24 (12, 4, 8).

Shreyasi Singh

Indian shooter Shreyasi Singh on Wednesday clinched a Gold in women's Double Trap event at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Australia's Gold Coast. She beat Australia's Emma Cox in the shootout.

Om Prakash Mitherval

Indian shooter Om Prakash Mitherval on Wednesday finished third to settle for a bronze medal in men's 50m Pistol event at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Australia's Gold Coast. Om registered a score of 201.1 in the final. Daniel Repacholi of Australia took the gold with a new CWG record of 227.2. Shakil Ahmed of Bangladesh took silver with 220.5. Defending champion Jitu Rai, the other Indian in the fray, had a disappointing outing.

The reigning Asian Games champion registered a decidedly below par 105 to finish at the bottom of the eight-man final.

With this victory, India now has a total of 22 medals (11. 4, 7).

Day 6

Heena Sidhu

India won two medals thanks to Heena Sidhu and Sachin Chaudhary on day six of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Tuesday. First, star shooter Heena won gold in the women's 25m Pistol event. Heena notched up a CWG record of 38 points in the final to take the gold medal in style.

Elena Galiabovitch of Australia scored 35 to take silver, while Malaysia's Alia Sazana Azahari got bronze with 26. This was the 11th gold medal for India in this CWG and Heena's first individual gold in three editions of this quadrennial event. This was also the 28-year-old's second medal in this edition having earlier won silver in women's 10m Air Pistol.

Sachin Chaudhary

Later in the day, Para Powerlifter Sachin won India's second medal - a bronze in the men's heavyweight category. It was India's 6th bronze in total. Chaudhary started badly as he failed to lift 201kg in his first two attempts. However, in the third attempt, he succeeded in lifting 201kg and securing a bronze for the country with total points of 181.0.

Nigeria's Abdulazeez Ibrahim won gold (191.9 points), while silver went to Malaysia's Yee Khie Jong (188.7 points).

Also, as many as five Indian boxers -- Amit Phangal (46-49kg), Naman Tanwar (91kg), Mohammed Hussamuddin (56kg), Manoj Kumar (69kg) and Satish Kumar (+91kg) -- reached the semis on Tuesday, assuring India at least five bronze medals.

India's men's and women's hockey teams also reached the semi-finals after beating Malaysia (2-1) and South Africa (1-0) respectively.

With two medals on Tuesday, India remained third in the medals tally with 11 gold, four silver and six bronze behind leaders Australia and England.