Dangal: Here's the sum much Mahavir Singh Phogat got after movie surpassed Rs. 300 crore mark

New Delhi: Aamir Khan-starred Dangal was blockbuster, smashing records week-in week-out. The movie crossed Rs. 300 crore mark in just 17 days and Mahavir Singh Phogat – father of Geeta and Babita – was reportedly content with the amount he got for the movie.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the wrestler-turned-coach is believed to have gotten a sum of Rs. 80 lakh for narrating his journey with daughters to the 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medal. The Phogat family has reportedly invested the money in buying buffaloes.

(READ: Pakistan may not qualify for 2019 Cricket World Cup - ICC)

Based on the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat, who self-taught wrestling to daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari—the movie beautifully captures the hardships faced by a father and his attempts to counter orthodox mentalities.

The Phogat sisters went on to win many laurels for the country, with the eldest of them, Geeta becoming India's first female wrestler to win at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, where she won the gold medal in 55 kg. Her sister Babita Kumari won the silver in 51 kg in the same event.