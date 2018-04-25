Disappointing fourth day for Indian shooters at ISSF World Cup

Changwon: Indian shooters, including Heena Sidhu, Manu Bhaker and Anish Bhanwala, could not make the finals of their respective events on the fourth day of the ISSF World Cup here.

India have so far won one silver medal courtesy Shahzar Rizvi in the men's 10m air pistol.

In the women's 10m air pistol, Heena was the best-placed Indian at 14th with a score of 574. Mahima Turhi Agrawal and Manu Bhaker shot identical scores of 571 to be placed 27th and 30th, respectively, post the qualification round.

Belarus' Victoria Chaika won the event.

In the men's 25m rapid fire pistol, both Neeraj Kumar and Anish Bhanwala had a better outing than the first qualification day, their scores of 579 and 578 giving them the 13th and 16th positions respectively.

Korea's Junhong Kim, a former world champion, won the host country's first gold of the competition with a world record score of 38 out of 50 in the finals.

In the mixed trap team event, the first Indian pairing of Manavjit Singh Sandhu and Shreyasi Singh came very close to a finals qualification, eventually shooting a combined 139 out of 150 to finish 10th.

The top six teams made it to the finals and another couple of points would have seen Manav and Shreyasi through.

India's second team in the event, comprising Kynan Chenai and Seema Tomar, shot 134 to end 21st out of 39 teams.