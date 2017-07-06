close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Garry Kasparov, former chess champion, back from retirement for US tournament

Kasparov, who retired from professional chess in 2005, was given a wild card entry for the event`s Rapid and Blitz competition.

AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 12:58
Garry Kasparov, former chess champion, back from retirement for US tournament

Moscow: Former chess world champion Garry Kasparov is coming out of retirement to play in a US tournament next month, organisers announced on Thursday.

Kasparov, who dominated the game for more than 15 years, will compete against nine top players, including current world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway, at the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis, Missouri, they said.

"Ready to see if I remember how to move the pieces! Will I be able to announce my re-retirement afterward if not?!,"

Kasparov himself tweeted sardonically.

Kasparov, who retired from professional chess in 2005, was given a wild card entry for the event`s Rapid and Blitz competition.

In 1985, he became the youngest world champion ever, at 22.

TAGS

Garry KasparovchessRetirementMoscowUS tournament

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Wimbledon 2017: Leander Paes, Rohan Bopanna to begin campaign today
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Leander Paes, Rohan Bopanna to begin campai...

Fernando Torres extends deal with Atletico Madrid for an extra year
Football

Fernando Torres extends deal with Atletico Madrid for an ex...

India vs West Indies, 5th ODI: Live Score, Live Streaming, TV Listing, Venue, Date
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

India vs West Indies, 5th ODI: Live Score, Live Streaming,...

Other Sports

Sebastian Vettel set to face more trials of temperament at...

Wimbledon: Petra Kvitova &#039;Comeback Express&#039; runs out of steam, loses to 95th-ranked American Madison Brengle
Tennis

Wimbledon: Petra Kvitova 'Comeback Express' runs...

Wimbledon 2017, Day 4: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic aim for match-point glory
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017, Day 4: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic aim fo...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video