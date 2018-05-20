Honey Baisoya finishes Tied-31st in Asia Pacific golf in China

Henan (China): Honey Baisoya went one-over par to finish Tied-31st on the final day of the USD 300,000 Asia-Pacific Classic on Sunday.

It was a disappointing show for the youngster, who started the week with a fine 67 and Tied-2nd but thereafter shot 73-72-73 to finish at 3-under 285.

He was the better of the two Indians, who made the cut this week.

The other Indian, S Chikkarangappa (74) totalled 2-over 290 and ended T-55th.

Baisoya, a two-time winner on Indian domestic PGTI Tour where he has won six times overall, had one birdie and two bogeys.

American John Catlin won his maiden Asian Tour title after carding a final-round three-under-par 69. The 27-year-old overcame a nervous start as he dropped two shots on his opening nine holes.

He recovered scoring birdies on holes 11, 13 and 14 before holding on for his maiden Asian Tour win at 16-under-par 272 total at the St Andrews Golf Club in Henan, China.

Catlin took home a winner's purse of USD 54,000 and rose from 44th to 20th place on the Habitat for Humanity Standings.

Thailand's Natipong Srithong (66) and Australia's Adam Blyth (70) shared second place, two shots behind Catlin. Natipong shot six birdies during his flawless round while Blyth rued his bogey at the 10th, which took away his momentum in his chase for the title.

Shohei Hasegawa of Japan finished in lone fourth after carding a 69. Andrew Martin of Australia and Miguel Carballo of Argentina shared fifth place, while Canada's Justin Shin was a further shot behind in lone seventh place.