Honey Baisoya misses putts, slips to tied 23rd in China

Henan (China): India's Honey Baisoya slipped down the leaderboard to tied 23rd spot on the second day as his putter failed at the USD 300,000 Asia-Pacific Classic golf tournament on Friday.

The 27-year-old Indian, who was tied second after the first day, added a one-over 73 to his first round of five-under 67 and at four-under 140.

He was one of the two Indians who made the halfway cut, while the other two fell by the wayside.

S Chikkarangappa (72-71) was tied 47th, but Viraj Madappa (76-73) and Himmat Rai (78-75) missed the cut.

Baisoya's record on his home tour in India is excellent with six wins in last two-and-a-half years, including back-to-back wins last month besides a second place finish and another fourth place.

He also leads his home tour, PGTI's Order of Merit.

Baisoya, who hit 16 out of 18 greens on the first day, had 15 in 18 on the second day, but needed 34 putts as against 28 on the first day and there lay the difference.

He bogeyed three times on the front nine, but recovered somewhat with two birdies against no further bogeys for a 73. He was the only player in top 30 to go over par for the round.

Natipong Srithong of Thailand shot a second round five-under-par 67, which includes six birdies against one bogey, to grab a share of the halfway lead at the St Andrews Golf Club.

The 27-year-old John Catlin (68-66) of the United States shared the lead with Natipong on a 10-under-par 134 total.

American Charlie Saxon, fighting a stomach ache, displayed the form that led to two titles on the China Golf Tour as he returned with a bogey-free 66, while Australian Adam Blyth, starting on 10th, began his second round unceremoniously but ended the day with a birdie blitz from fifth to ninth to finish with a 66.