HWL 2017 Final: India beat Germany, not German spirit, to win bronze

On Sunday, when the National Anthems played before the bronze-medal match of Hockey World League (HWL) at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, 11 Germans stood hand in hand. The tally of their unwell and injured players had swelled to seven in all and only the minimum required were available to take on India, who in the end beat the opponents 2-1, but not their spirit, to finish 2017 on the podium.

Former India coach Michael Nobbs once said, “A sportsperson should play with coffin on the sidelines.” The visitors demonstrated that on Sunday in front of 9000 fans,as the 11 Germans, who played the entire 60 minutes, collapsed on the pitch.

(Also read: HWL 2017 Final: India face ‘unwell’ Germany for bronze to end 2017)

SV Sunil (21st) and Harmanpreet Singh (54th) got India the goals they needed, while it was reserve goalkeeper Mark Appel who played his second match in a row as striker and scored in the 36th min off skipper Mats Grambusch’s slap-push from outside the circle.

This was India’s second bronze-medal finish of the year, following up on the third-place finish at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup at the start of 2017. It also helped India qualify for the Champions Trophy to be held next year in the Netherlands.

Last month, India won their third Asia Cup ending a decade-long jinx.